HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Plans None Dividend of $0.03

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.