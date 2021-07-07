Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.