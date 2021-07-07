HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $35.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 167,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.