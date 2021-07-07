Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HOLI opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

