Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 47,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 178,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.