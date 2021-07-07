Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $838.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 838.80 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 830.56 ($10.85), with a volume of 8881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828.40 ($10.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.77.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

