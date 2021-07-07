I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0801 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $761.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00394528 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.84 or 0.01683541 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,971,896 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

