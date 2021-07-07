IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $661.82. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,617. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $660.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

