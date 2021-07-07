IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.92. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 183,787 shares traded.

IGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.52. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

