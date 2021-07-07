Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.37. Illumina reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $474.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.52. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $5,838,870. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

