Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.Immersion also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.