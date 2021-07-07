Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 59,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of IHC opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $682.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.89. Independence has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.