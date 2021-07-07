Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

NYSE:IBA opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.