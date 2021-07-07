Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Informa plc (LON:INF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 529.40 ($6.92). Informa shares last traded at GBX 523.40 ($6.84), with a volume of 4,771,486 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 567.83 ($7.42).

The stock has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 540.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

