Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 12,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

