Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.59 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

