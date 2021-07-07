InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IPOOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 66,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,168. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.44.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

