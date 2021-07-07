Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,035 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04.

ENLC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 1,355,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

