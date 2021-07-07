Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. 355,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,373. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

