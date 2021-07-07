Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enrique T. Salem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $288.18 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $293.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

