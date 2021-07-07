Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.01. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

