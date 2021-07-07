Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells 5,332 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $351.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

