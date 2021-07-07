International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) to Issue GBX 14.20 Dividend

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON IBT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 744 ($9.72). The company had a trading volume of 67,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 724.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £307.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 862 ($11.26).
About International Biotechnology Trust
