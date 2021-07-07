International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) to Issue GBX 14.20 Dividend

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IBT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 744 ($9.72). The company had a trading volume of 67,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 724.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £307.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 862 ($11.26).

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

