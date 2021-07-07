International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 256 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 186.52 ($2.44) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.68. The company has a market cap of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

