International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 280 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 186.52 ($2.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

