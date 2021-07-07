Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.45% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000.

BAB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 4,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

