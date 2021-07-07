Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 946% compared to the average volume of 522 call options.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

