Investors Buy Large Volume of IVERIC bio Put Options (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 896% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

