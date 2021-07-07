Investors Buy Large Volume of Weibo Put Options (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,190 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WB. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of WB opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

