iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,975,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

