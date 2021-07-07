iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 641 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

