iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 641 call options.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.
About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
