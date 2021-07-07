iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.