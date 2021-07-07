iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 96,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 433,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 216,872 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

