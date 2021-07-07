iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $101.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

