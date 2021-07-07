Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,329.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

