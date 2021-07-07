Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,329.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00.
About Isuzu Motors
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.