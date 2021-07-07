Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $107.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.78.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. 253,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,772. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

