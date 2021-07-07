Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

