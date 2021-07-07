Jarvis Network Tops One Day Volume of $410,391.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $410,391.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00931587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

