Jarvis+ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $967,183.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $828,799.64 and $967,183.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.00940781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045482 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

