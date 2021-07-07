Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SRC opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.