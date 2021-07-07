Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

