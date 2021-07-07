Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a PE ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

