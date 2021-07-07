John G. Connors Sells 66,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $161.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 220,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

