Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 237.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

