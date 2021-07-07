Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

