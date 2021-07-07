Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $318.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.51. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $318.85.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

