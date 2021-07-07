Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

