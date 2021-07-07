Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $958.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

