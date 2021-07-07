JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €610.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.