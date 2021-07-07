JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 154,982 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 182.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,214,236. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $443.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

